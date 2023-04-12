Lotteries department looking to automate processing of prizes

April 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Lotteries department is planning to automate its prize processing mechanism, which is expected to simplify the mammoth exercise and enable the department to increase the prize numbers.

Lotteries director Abraham Renn said the department was scouting for a machine, something on the lines of currency-counting machines, that can scan the tickets and weed out fake ones, if any.

The department has approached a number of technology partners, including the Startup Mission, to see whether such an equipment can be developed, Mr. Renn said.

Every day, 1.8 crore State lottery tickets are sold in Kerala, which means that the prizes that have to be processed is also huge. ‘‘Each of these prizes has to be scanned physically and checked whether they are genuine or not. This takes a considerable amount of time,’‘ Mr. Renn said.

‘’If we want to increase the number of prizes, one of the constraints we face is the time taken for processing the prizes,’‘ he said.

The department operates seven weekly lotteries – Karunya Plus, Fifty-Fifty, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Akshaya, Karunya and Nirmal. In addition to this are the seasonal bumper lotteries sporting bigger prize amounts. Last year, the department hiked the first prize of the Thiruvonam bumper to ₹25 crore.