ADVERTISEMENT

Lot of scope for medical equipment sector: Rajeeve

January 20, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The medical equipment sector has great scope for growth, as currently 80% of such equipment being used in the country are imported, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

The State government will provide support for the medical, electronic and plastic industries in the State. He was speaking at a national seminar on medical plastics organised by the Indian Plastic Institute on Friday.

He said the progress of the medical technology sector in the Sate as well as the government’s effective interventions led to the State’s health sector getting global attention during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He lauded the contributions of the companies from Kerala that had attained global fame in the medical equipment and implants sectors. The draft Industrial Policy focussed on the State’s strengths in these sectors, he said. Federal Bank chairman and Terumo Penpol founder C. Balagopal delivered the keynote address.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US