Lot of scope for medical equipment sector: Rajeeve

January 20, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The medical equipment sector has great scope for growth, as currently 80% of such equipment being used in the country are imported, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

The State government will provide support for the medical, electronic and plastic industries in the State. He was speaking at a national seminar on medical plastics organised by the Indian Plastic Institute on Friday.

He said the progress of the medical technology sector in the Sate as well as the government’s effective interventions led to the State’s health sector getting global attention during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He lauded the contributions of the companies from Kerala that had attained global fame in the medical equipment and implants sectors. The draft Industrial Policy focussed on the State’s strengths in these sectors, he said. Federal Bank chairman and Terumo Penpol founder C. Balagopal delivered the keynote address.

