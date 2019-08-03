Lost in courts

The silent cries of child victims of sexual abuse for justice are rattling the corridors of justice as thousands of such cases are pending in Kerala courts.

Going by the latest figures, over 6,600 cases booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are pending in the State and, on an average, it takes around two years for the trial to be over. These include cases booked five years ago, though the Act suggests that the cases shall be tried in one year.

Set up special courts: SC

The plight of child victims came to sharp focus with the Supreme Court ordering that special courts be established in the districts that had over 100 cases of child abuse and sexual assault pending trial.

Earlier, before the enactment of the POCSO Act, sessions and additional sessions courts in the districts could try cases of sexual offences against children.

“However, after the enactment, only the three special courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode that try offences against women and children and the First Additional Sessions Court in the other districts can try these cases. This has led to the transfer of all registered cases before 2012 and the fresh cases to the First Additional Sessions Courts and designated courts, which has added to the pendency of cases,” a senior judicial officer said.

In Ernakulam alone there are at least 10 sessions courts that could try these cases. After the enactment of the POCSO Act, only the First Additional Sessions Court could try the offence and the cases, which would have otherwise distributed among the 10 courts, got transferred to the court, he pointed out.

The same is the case with the nearly 160 sessions courts across the State. All the POCSO Act cases that could otherwise be heard in these courts got transferred to the 14 First Additional Sessions Courts, which also deal with offences committed against women and children, he said.

He said the judicial officers in these courts were unable to dedicate time for trying the POCSO cases as they were overburdened with other cases.

Incidentally, the POCSO court in Thiruvananthapruam is at present trying the cases registered way back in 2012, which were transferred to it from the other courts in the district.

Delay factors

The delay in obtaining reports, said a judicial officer from Ernakulam, from forensic labs contributed significantly to the delay in completing the trial . On an average, it would take around two years for obtaining a report from the labs. The delay in clearing the cases should be viewed against the provisions of the Act, which specifies that the courts shall complete the trial, as far as possible, within one year from the date of taking cognisance of the offence, he said.

Unlike in other cases, said another judicial officer, the collection of evidence from child witnesses was a time consuming process.

In POCSO cases, neither the prosecution nor the defence lawyer can directly ask questions to the victim. Only the presiding judges are authorised to ask or rephrase the questions put forth by both the sides in the case. It takes time to ask the questions and elicit reply from the victims, said the official who had served in the Kochi court.

Tardy investigation, weak medical evidences, and shoddy prosecution against high profile defence lawyers contribute to the low conviction rate of these cases. Low conviction rates take away the fear factor from the minds of offenders, another senior judge said.

According to a senior district judge, the interest of the victims and their parents to depose before the court in such cases wanes with the passage of the time. This will also impact the outcome of the cases, said the judge, who had served in Alappuzha district.

Poor infrastructure

The lack of infrastructure in some of the courts trying POCSO cases is putting the child victims to severe and repeated distress, it has been pointed out.

One such case is the special court in Thiruvananthapruam, which is functioning from a clumsy room of less than 400 sq ft.

Though Section 36 of the Act states that the special court shall ensure that the child is not exposed in anyway to the accused at the time of recording the evidence, there is only one door to the congested courtroom in Thiruvananthapuram for the victims and the accused to access the court room.

The victims are continuously exposed to the accused here, while entering and exiting the court room, a judge from the district pointed out.

On a given day, there will be 100 to 250 people, including lawyers, officials and accused and five or six victims, present in the court hall. Even lady lawyers struggle to find space inside the packed courtroom, said a woman judge who had served in the court.

There was also a case of an accused sexually assaulting a woman staff inside the courtroom, she said.

Since the Thiruvananthapuram court is functioning from a heritage structure, its not possible to make any alterations to the building. The attempts to identify a spacious court building for the POCSO court had failed, she said.

It is also the case with the special court in Kozhikode, which too is functioning from a court hall with minimum facilities. When the courtroom becomes crowded, it would become the personal responsibility of the judicial officer to provide a secure place for the children, said a woman judge who had served in the Kozhikode court. With no new furniture allotted, the chairs and benches abandoned by the other courts had to be collected for the court. The child victims and their parents are using those abandoned furniture at the court, she said.

Judicial officers suggest setting up of special courts with adequate facilities to clear the backlog of cases and ensure speedy justice for the child victims.