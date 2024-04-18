GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Loss of ₹650 crore likely if 10% of migrant workers in Kerala go home to vote

If at least 5 lakh among the migrant workers return home to vote, the travel expense is estimated at ₹150 crore, while the labour days lost is estimated to cost ₹500 crore, say experts

April 18, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

Even as the low participation of migration workers in the electoral process of the country raises concern among stakeholders, a rough estimate reveals that if at least 10% of the migrant labourers in Kerala return to their home State to vote, the total financial loss incurred will be around ₹650 crore.

According to Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, which works for the welfare of migrants, a study on ‘In-migration, Informal Employment and Urbanisation in Kerala,’ sponsored by the State Planning Board (Evaluation Division) has put the number of migrants in Kerala at 31.4 lakh during 2017-18, with West Bengal and Assam together accounting for the largest share of 22.6 lakh — West Bengal (12.8 lakh) and Assam (9.08 lakh). The study also hinted at the migrant population growing to 50 lakh by 2030.

20 labour days lost

“As per the projection of the study, the migrant population in the State will be around 40 lakh now. If at least 5 lakh of them return to their home State to vote, the economic loss will be huge. Travel expenses alone will come to around ₹150 crore if their onward and return journey costs are estimated at ₹3,000. In addition, they will lose around 20 labour days. The total estimated loss due to this would be around ₹500 crore if they missed 20 days of employment at the rate of ₹500 a day,” says Mr. Benoy.

When it comes to the national level, if around 5 crore migrants return home spending an average of ₹2,000, the estimated total cost of travel alone is around ₹100 billion. And, if they miss 20 days of employment at the rate of ₹300, the total estimated loss to the workers will be ₹300 billion, said Mr. Benoy. In fact, the economic loss due to travel and employment loss is the main reason for them to stay away from the electoral process, say experts.   

Many leave for Assam

However, a good number of Assam natives from Kerala have left for their home State to exercise their franchise. This was mainly due to the threat faced by a section of people in Assam after the release of the National Register of Citizenship, which is expected to strip around 20 lakh people of their basic rights.

Though the Election Commission had explored the option of introducing Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM), which would allow domestic migrants to cast their votes in national and regional elections, after the low voter turnout in general elections in 2019 — which was 67.4 % with over 30 crore electors not exercising their franchise — the proposal is yet to get traction due to various reasons.

