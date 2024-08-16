ADVERTISEMENT

Loss of ₹1,200 cr. incurred in Wayanad landslides, Kerala tells HC

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Court seeks reports of the latest scientific studies held in the area and weekly updates on victims’ rehabilitation

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has incurred a loss of ₹1,200 crore in the Wayanad landslides, the State government has told the Kerala High Court. The State government, which offered to produce a consolidated report on the loss within a week, informed the court that 231 deaths were confirmed in the accident. As many as 128 persons have gone missing. The landslide damaged 1,555 houses, 209 shops, two schools, 1.5 km of road and 124 km of low-tension electricity lines. Three bridges were washed away and 136 community buildings were damaged. Agriculture in 626 hectares and 226 head of cattle were lost.

A Division Bench consisting of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V.M. Syam Kumar sought the reports of the latest scientific studies held in the area, weekly updates on the rehabilitation of victims, and preventive measures such as the relocation of people.

The Bench impleaded the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India, the Central Water Commission, and the National Remote Sensing Centre in the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US