Loss of ₹1,200 cr. incurred in Wayanad landslides, Kerala tells HC

Kerala has incurred a loss of ₹1,200 crore in the Wayanad landslides, the State government has told the Kerala High Court. The State government, which offered to produce a consolidated report on the loss within a week, informed the court that 231 deaths were confirmed in the accident. As many as 128 persons have gone missing. The landslide damaged 1,555 houses, 209 shops, two schools, 1.5 km of road and 124 km of low-tension electricity lines. Three bridges were washed away and 136 community buildings were damaged. Agriculture in 626 hectares and 226 head of cattle were lost.

A Division Bench consisting of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V.M. Syam Kumar sought the reports of the latest scientific studies held in the area, weekly updates on the rehabilitation of victims, and preventive measures such as the relocation of people.

The Bench impleaded the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India, the Central Water Commission, and the National Remote Sensing Centre in the petition.

