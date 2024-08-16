GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Loss of ₹1,200 cr. incurred in Wayanad landslides, Kerala tells HC

Court seeks reports of the latest scientific studies held in the area and weekly updates on victims’ rehabilitation

Updated - August 16, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has incurred a loss of ₹1,200 crore in the Wayanad landslides, the State government has told the Kerala High Court. The State government, which offered to produce a consolidated report on the loss within a week, informed the court that 231 deaths were confirmed in the accident. As many as 128 persons have gone missing. The landslide damaged 1,555 houses, 209 shops, two schools, 1.5 km of road and 124 km of low-tension electricity lines. Three bridges were washed away and 136 community buildings were damaged. Agriculture in 626 hectares and 226 head of cattle were lost.

A Division Bench consisting of Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V.M. Syam Kumar sought the reports of the latest scientific studies held in the area, weekly updates on the rehabilitation of victims, and preventive measures such as the relocation of people.

The Bench impleaded the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India, the Central Water Commission, and the National Remote Sensing Centre in the petition.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.