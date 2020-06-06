Loss in toll collection to be compensated

Loss in collection of fee for all National Highway tolling contracts is to be compensated in accordance with contract and the contractors, concessionaires, and developers of road sector is to get relief under Atmanirabhar Bharat in view of the prevailing situation owing to COVID-19.

The relief has been announced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) based on the report of the committee set up to work out a road map in May.

Retention money, which is part of the ‘performance security’ till construction period, is to be released in proportion with the work executed already. Further retention of the money from the period from three months to up to six months will not be deducted from the bills raised by the contractor.

For HAM ( Hybrid Annuity Model) and BOT (build, operate, transfer)contracts in the road sector, ‘performance guarantee’ will be released on pro-rata basis of that provided in the contract, if the concessionaire is not in breach of the contract.

Three to up to six months extension have been given to the contractor for meeting their obligation under the contract depending on site conditions.

Monthly payments

Relaxation has been announced in Schedule H to provide monthly payment to the contractor for the work done and accepted as per the specification of the contract during the month under EPC ((engineering, procurement and construction)/HAM contract.

Penalty has been waived for the delay in submission of the Performance Security, Bank Guarantee in new contract entered into during March-September 2020. Henceforth, direct payment will be provided to the sub contractor through Escrow account.

Three to six months’ extension has been given to consultants. During this Force Majeure event, they will be considered as if they were on duty.

The concession of BOT projects can be extended by a period equal in length to the duration of three months to up to six months. The concession period will be extended by a period in accordance with the contract till the time daily collection is below 90% of the average daily fee.

Deputy Secretary, MoRTH, in a communication to the Principal Secretaries, Public Works, of the States and Union Territories has said the authority engineer and the independent engineer will examine the proposals submitted by the contractors and concessionaires for relief and recommend relief to the project director and the executive engineer.