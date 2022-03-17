Lorry mows down 3 pedestrians

Three persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries after being hit by a lorry while they were out on a morning walk at Nooranad in Alappuzha district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as V. M. Raju (66), Vikraman Nair (58) and Ramachandran Nair (60), all three hailing from Nooranad. The injured person, identified as Rajasekhran Nair (62), was admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Palamukku Junction at 6 a.m. Both Raju and Vikraman died on the spot, while Ramachandran succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

Though the lorry sped away after the accident, driver Aneesh Kumar (30) was later tracked down by the police and arrested. The lorry, which was reportedly speeding, was heading to Konni to transport granite when it ran over the morning walkers.