Lorry falls into canal amid attempt to dump septic waste 

A tanker lorry that was carrying septic waste fell into a canal on the Sankarankulangara- Ayyanthole Karthyayani Temple road at Uday Nagar in Punkunnam on Friday.

There have been regular complaints by the residents here that unidentified people were dumping septic waste on the canal during nights.

Though residents led by ward councillor V. Athira kept vigil late into Thursday night, they did not see any tanker. They left home in the early hours of the day as the area witnessed heavy rain. The lorry reportedly arrived to dump septic waste after they left.

In police custody

The vehicle fell into the canal as the sides of the road caved in. Those who were on the lorry escaped. The local residents informed the police, who took the vehicle into custody. Mayor M.K. Varghese and health standing committee chairman P.K.Shajan visited the area.

The residents sought stringent action against those dumping septic waste in the area. A quality test of the water from the area has shown high content of coliform bacteria. The area also witnesses heavy flooding during rain.