Lorry driver found dead in Kannur

June 05, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KANNUR

A lorry driver was allegedly stabbed to death near the East Gate of Kannur railway station here on Monday morning.

According to the police, V.D. Jinto, 39, a native of Kanichar Pulakutty in Kannur, was identified as the victim. His leg was severely injured and he was reportedly stabbed inside a lorry parked on the road near Kannur Stadium around 3 a.m. The place is near to the District Police Chief’s Office.

Signs indicate that he might have been attacked inside the cabin of the lorry, from where, he ran for his life and collapsed near the railway station gate, a hundred metres away from the commissioner’s office.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The body of the victim has been shifted to the district hospital mortuary.

The police say that the motive behind the alleged murder is not clear. Kannur Town Police Inspector P.A. Binumohan said that the police have registered a case and started an investigation by focussing on CCTV camera footage of the area.

Meanwhile, two people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated in connection with the incident.

Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan said that the incident had happened near the district police headquarters, the crime branch office, and the town police station, and the police had failed to prevent it.