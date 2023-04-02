HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry driver arrested for motorcyclist’s death

April 02, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Pettah police has arrested a lorry driver in connection with an accident that had resulted in a motorcyclist’s death a day ago. The police identified the accused as Mohandas, 42, of Palakkad. He drove a tanker lorry that fatally knocked down a motorcyclist at the Chakka junction around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar, 55, of Manikanteswaram. The accused was booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.