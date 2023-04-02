Lorry driver arrested for motorcyclist’s death

April 02, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Pettah police has arrested a lorry driver in connection with an accident that had resulted in a motorcyclist’s death a day ago. The police identified the accused as Mohandas, 42, of Palakkad. He drove a tanker lorry that fatally knocked down a motorcyclist at the Chakka junction around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar, 55, of Manikanteswaram. The accused was booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.