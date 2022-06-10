Lorry driven by murder case accused set on fire
Prajit Lal, an accused in CPI(M) worker C.V. Dhanraj’ murder, was driving the vehicle
A tipper lorry, temporarily driven by an accused in the murder of CPI(M) worker C.V. Dhanraj, was reportedly found burnt near Payyannur in the early hours of Friday.
The lorry, belonging to Congress leader O. Mohanan, was parked near his house. The vehicle was reportedly burnt after pouring petrol on it.
According to the police, Prajit Lal, an accused in the case, had been driving the lorry for the last two days as the regular driver was on leave. Meanwhile, the police have begun investigation into the incident after registering a case under Section 435 of the Indian Penal Code.
