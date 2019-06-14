Lorries overturn, traffic block at Kuthiran

Traffic was disrupted on Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway early on Friday for hours as two lorries overturned after they collided with each other at Kuthiran.

As the traffic was disrupted for about five hours, the tunnel road was opened temporarily to ease chaos.

A container lorry and a goods lorry rammed each other in the early hours of Friday.

Long queues

The vehicles collided with each other at the Kuthiran bridge and overturned on the road, blocking traffic. Long, serpentine queues resulted on both sides and rain made the situation worse.

As removing the vehicles would have taken considerable time, the top brass of the police conducted discussions with the National Highways Authority of India and decided to temporarily open the tunnel road.

Thus, vehicles coming from Palakkad side were diverted through the tunnel by 4 a.m.

The traffic block was eased by 7 a.m. The lorries were removed from the road in the morning.

Though there was demand to open the tunnel road for traffic earlier, no decision was taken on this.

Work on the twin tunnels, which is almost completed, has been put on hold for the past 10 months, owing to non-payment of funds to the sub-contractors.