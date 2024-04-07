‘Lootocracy’ going on in Kerala, says BJP president

April 07, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Kozhikode

BJP president J.P. Nadda has alleged that there is no democracy in Kerala as both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are engaged in “lootocracy” by engaging in corruption.

He was addressing a gathering near the Muthalakkulam ground in Kozhikode city on Saturday night after holding a roadshow for National Democratic Alliance candidate from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency M.T. Ramesh. The roadshow was taken out from Arayidathupalam Junction to the Muthalakkulam ground. “Both the LDF and the UDF are two sides of the same coin. Both are corrupt. Both believe in bad administration,” Mr. Nadda alleged.

He claimed that the erstwhile UDF government and the current Pinarayi Vijayan government were corrupt. “You people have heard of gold scam, CMRL scam and the involvement of the Chief Minister’s daughter in all these. This is not democracy but lootocracy,” Mr. Nadda alleged.

The BJP leader also claimed that though in Kerala they were fighting with each other, in Delhi they were together. “This is their hypocrisy and ideological confusion,” Mr. Nadda pointed out. He said that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“We will become the third largest economy by 2027-28,” he added.

Mr. Ramesh and V.K. Sajeevan , BJP Kozhikode district president, accompanied him.