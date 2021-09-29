Lookout notice issued against Sessy Xavier

Sessy Xavier

ALAPPUZHA

29 September 2021 17:51 IST

Accused of practising law without proper qualification

The Alappuzha North police have issued a lookout notice against Sessy Xavier, 27, who practised law in the Alappuzha District Court without proper qualification.

The High Court had dismissed her anticipatory bail plea and directed her to surrender before the police. Officials said here on Wednesday that the lookout notice was issued as she was still absconding.

The police have registered a case against her based on a complaint filed by the Alappuzha Bar Association under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Explanation sought

The Alappuzha Bar Association, in June 2021, launched a probe after receiving an anonymous letter regarding her qualification. Although the association demanded an explanation from her, she failed to provide one. Later, Ms. Xavier, a native of Ramankary in Kuttanad, was expelled from the association before a police complaint was lodged against her. As per the complaint, she was working with the association since March 2018 and was given a membership in March 2019. She allegedly provided a roll number of an advocate based in Thiruvananthapuram and fake certificates to get the membership.

In many cases

In the last two-and-a-half years, Ms. Xavier had appeared in court in various cases. Besides, she worked as an advocate commission in a number of cases.

Anyone with information about her should contact the police in the following numbers 0477 2245541 (Alappuzha North police station), 9497990041 (Dy.SP, Alappuzha), 9497987058 (Circle Inspector, Alappuzha North) and 9497980298 (Sub-Inspector, Alappuzha North).