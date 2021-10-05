Lookout notice for missing CPI(M) member

K. Sajeevan had participated in the protests against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally

The police have launched a probe into the mysterious disappearance of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) branch committee member from Thottappally.

K. Sajeevan, 56, has been missing since September 29. The Ambalappuzha police have issued a lookout notice for the missing person. A fisherman, he was last seen at Thottappally around noon last Wednesday. According to his family members, he went to sea for fishing at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and returned to the Thottappally harbour at 11 a.m. Later, people had seen him alighting from an autorickshaw at Thottappally around noon, before he went missing. His family has filed a missing complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the local police.

A member of the CPI (M) Poothoppu branch committee, Sajeevan was to attend the branch committee conference of the party as a delegate on September 30. Following his disappearance, the branch panel meeting has been postponed.

The Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi, which is on a protest path against the mineral sand-mining at Thottappally, has demanded that the man-missing case be handed over to the Crime Branch.

"Sajeevan has actively participated in the protests against the ongoing mineral sand-mining at Thottappally. While he joined ranks with the protesters, his party, the CPI(M), and its local leaders have openly supported the mining activities. The disappearance of one of the leaders of the protest is mysterious and is raising several questions. The nexus between local CPI (M) leaders, the police and mining contractors is disrupting peace in the region,” said S. Suresh Kumar, chairman of the samithi.

The investigation is led by Ambalappuzha Circle Inspector S. Dhwijesh. He said the police had widened the probe to the neighbouring districts to find the missing person.

H. Salam, MLA, has written to the Chief Minister and State Police Chief Anil Kant urging to conduct a scientific investigation to find Sajeevan. Mr. Salam said that various rumours were being spread in connection with the missing case.

Meanwhile, the indefinite relay satyagraha being staged under the aegis of the samithi against the mineral sand-mining at Thottappally completed 118 days on Tuesday.