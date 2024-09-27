Lookout notice for actor Siddique 

The State police have issued a lookout notice for actor K Siddique. The police are seeking his custody for interrogation in connection with a case of rape and wrongful restraint registered against him by the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram based on the complaint of an aspiring actor.

The police alleged that Mr. Siddique was incommunicado ever since the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail and stressed the need for interrogating him in police custody. The High Court had termed the accusations against Mr. Siddique as serious.

Subsequently, the police staked out in front of his private residences in Ernakulam district and a few hotels he frequented near the Nedumbassery airport.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddique has moved the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail. His arrest would render the bail plea infructous.

