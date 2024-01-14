ADVERTISEMENT

Lookout notice against absconding lawyer

January 14, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued a lookout notice against P.G. Manu, a former senior government pleader, who had been charged with sexual assault of a woman who had approached him seeking legal advice.

The Puthen Cruz police had charged Manu, a resident of Ramamangalam, with rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation. He has been absconding since the case was registered. Those who have information on his whereabouts must alert the DySP’s office, Puthen Cruz — 0484-2760594; DySP — 94979-40868, or the SHO concerned — 94979-47190, the police said.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed an anticipatory bail plea that Manu moved in December.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US