Lookout notice against absconding lawyer

January 14, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued a lookout notice against P.G. Manu, a former senior government pleader, who had been charged with sexual assault of a woman who had approached him seeking legal advice.

The Puthen Cruz police had charged Manu, a resident of Ramamangalam, with rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation. He has been absconding since the case was registered. Those who have information on his whereabouts must alert the DySP’s office, Puthen Cruz — 0484-2760594; DySP — 94979-40868, or the SHO concerned — 94979-47190, the police said.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed an anticipatory bail plea that Manu moved in December.

