Look into trimming higher secondary core subjects from four to three: Khader panel report

Khader committee also calls for examining upgrade of all high schools schools to higher secondary

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The M.A. Khader-led committee on reforms in school education has called for a serious discussion on reducing the number of core subjects in higher secondary from four to three.

As per the second part of the committee report that received In-principle nod from the government recently, the current system of four core subjects in Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary, apart from language subjects, is putting excessive academic pressure on students. There is a need to examine if a change to three core subjects, in addition to language subjects, is feasible academically and administratively.

The committee points out that students do not have to study four subjects compulsorily in other State boards. Even when the pre-degree course was in place in the State, there were only three core subjects.

In-depth study

It stresses the need for an in-depth study on the impact that the study of four core subjects has on students.

The committee report that proposes a secondary category from Classes VIII to XII says that secondary education should equip students keen on pursuing higher education with the necessary knowledge, ability, and skills.

At the same time, there should be opportunities to promote aptitude for employment and introduce them to various employment avenues. All students should get an opportunity to learn one vocation. This can be done first by providing them an idea about any one job sector and then by providing them experience and skills in that sector.

It also calls for exploring the possibilities of National Skills Qualifications Framework according to the Kerala context.

Recognising that a number of students do not go for higher education after Class XII, the committee calls for equipping these students to earn their livelihood. If after 12 years of schooling, a section of people remain unskilled or unemployed, the reasons for it should be explored in detail, it says.

It also calls for addressing society’s view that the primary aim of secondary education is preparing students to face entrance examinations.

In another significant recommendation, the committee calls for a detailed examination at the government level of upgrade of all high schools schools to higher secondary.

