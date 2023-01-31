Look-alike species of medicinal plants flooding markets, say KFRI researchers

January 31, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Look-alike species of five important medicinal plants, with inferior therapeutic and chemical properties, are flooding the raw medicinal plant markets, posing challenges to Ayurvedic health care.

Plant genetic researchers of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Thrissur, discovered that look-alike plant species of medicinal plants Ashoka (Saraca asoca,) Kurumthotty (Sida alnifolia,) Mara Manjal (Coscinium fenestratum,) Orila (Desmodium gangeticum,) and Neermaruthu (Terminalia arjuna) were widely traded in various outlets in south India.

The researchers identified the look-alike plants by developing their DNA barcodes as well as that of the original ones used in medicinal preparations. The DNA barcode database offers a foolproof technique to check the identity of the original plant species from its market adulterants. A reference database has been developed at the institute, which could serve as a touchstone for the identification of the original as well as the look-alike species. Such databases can easily be developed for all the medicinal plants as well as their fake copies, said Suma Arun Dev, Principal Scientist at the Forest Genetics and Biotechnology Division of the institute, who led the analysis.

The use of look-alike species can even leave adverse health effects on human beings, she cautioned.

The barcode was developed as part of a research project, ‘authentication of major commercially traded raw drugs in the Ayurvedic systems of medicine in India,’ supported by the National Medicinal Plants Board of the Ministry of AYUSH. The team had principal scientists R. Jayaraj, P. Sujanapal, V. Anitha and research scholar Remya Unnikrishnan as members.

Traded samples of plants were collected from authorised dealers of Ayurvedic raw drugs and major Ayurvedic industries in south India. About 100 g of each raw drug, which was available in extremely dried and shredded form, was purchased from shops to check adulteration, says the research paper the team has brought out.

The researchers suggested that the Ministry set up a national certification agency for Ayurvedic raw drugs. Only certified raw drugs shall be allowed to be used by the medicine makers, they proposed.