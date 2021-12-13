Longing to belong to their own land

Devshree Nath’s Noor Islam, screened at the IDSFFK on Monday, deals with a man’s plight following a clerical error on the record of his name.

Some documentaries from Assam are on people who fight for citizenship

To be faced with questions of one’s identity and origins at the fag of end of life, when one is losing grip of memory and physical health, can be quite devastating.

Two documentaries from Assam, screened at the 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), deal with individuals who are faced with such daunting questions following the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), thus highlighting the plight of lakhs of others.

Monjul Baruah’s Xenophobia, screened in the short documentary competition category, is based on the much-reported story of 65-year-old Dulal Paul, who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in 2017 and died while he was lodged in a detention camp. A protest staged by his family, who refused to accept his dead body until he was confirmed as an Indian citizen, had hit the headlines back in 2019, and had led even the Assam Chief Minister to intervene to pacify the family.

The fact that a person who was declared as a foreigner, despite having documents, suddenly became an Indian citizen after his death, so that the authorities could get rid of the body quickly, was not something the family could accept. Their protest was about regaining the dignity that was denied to him while he was alive. Baruah concentrates much of the documentary on the monologues of Paul’s son.

He narrates the whole ordeal, right from the beginning, when two plain-clothes men on a motorcycle took him away, promising to bring him back soon. But he never returned home until his death, being shifted between detention homes and hospitals. The son speaks of the gradually deteriorating condition of his father in every successive visit to the detention centre.

In comparison, Devshree Nath takes a much more detached view in Noor Islam, screened in the Focus: Short Documentary category. Noor Islam’s plight has much to do with a clerical error, with a slight mistake in his father’s name entered in the documents. Yet, that one spelling mistake was enough to turn Islam and his sons into foreigners. We see him speaking to his son over the phone, and promising to get a favourable order at least from the Supreme Court. But, seeing the frail man, who is also struggling with his memory, trying to make sense of what has hit him, one can only wonder at where he draws that confidence from.

The documentary spends a considerable amount of time at the government offices where hundreds of people, mostly from economically weak backgrounds, queue up to present their papers to prove their citizenship. For many of them, it is a harrowing process that costs money, entails loss of their daily wages and involves high levels of uncertainty, with everything depending upon the official who is going through the papers.

In their own different ways, the makers of both the documentaries manage to convey the helplessness of the people who are forced into this situation. It also raises questions on the need for such policy moves, which pile on the agony of people who are already going through hardships, rather than prioritise policies that would alleviate sufferings.