Long wait for stranded Keralites

Hundreds of Keralites held up in the various States following the lockdown are waiting for the government’s decision to arrange transport facility for their return.

The worst hit are those who cannot afford private vehicles to reach the six designated check-posts on the State borders and those staying in northern India and such places from where it will take days to commute by road.

High fares being demanded by operators and confusion over procedures are the main hurdles.

With many hostels earmarked for quarantining people, students are facing the threat of evacuation . As much as 1,177 students from Kerala are stranded in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Those who have registered on the website of the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs and covidjagratha.kerala.nic.in are awaiting government’s decision. As they cannot give vehicle details, they are unable to get digital pass.“Taxies are demanding over ₹50,000 to take me to Thiruvananthapuram from Visakhapatnam. I am waiting for the government decision as the fare is on the higher side to travel 1,500 km. Taxi drivers are citing the lack of return passengers for the higher fare,” Sunil P.S., an AI employee stranded in Visakhapatnam, said.

Several Malayali organisations and contract carriage operators are trying to help the stranded. But, social distancing norms are posing problems as only half the seating capacity can be allowed. As there will be passengers only to Kerala, fares will go up as operational costs will have to be met.

“We are trying to operate two buses from Visakhapatnam to Ernakulam. Only 25 can be carried in a bus as social-distancing norms have to be followed. The fare will be in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 and many cannot afford it. We are trying to send 12 persons who were provided accommodation by us. Many are awaiting their turn,” George Thomas, secretary, Kerala Kala Samiti said over the phone.

The government is yet to take a call on arranging trains or buses for them to return to the State. The Centre had not responded to the Chief Minister’s request for using Shramik Special trains to bring the stranded Keralites back home.