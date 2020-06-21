Long wait for refund for flyers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For Akhil Ratheesh, the hopes of migrating to Toronto in May did not materialise due to the pandemic. Because of the uncertainty all around, he decided to stay back. But, he does not know when he will get the refund of ₹42,000 for the ticket booked on January 30 for the journey from Thiruvananthapuram.

Santosh, based in Kuwait, had booked a ticket via a travel agent for his daughter Nandana from Manchester to Thiruvananthapuram and back paying ₹75,000 (March 25 and April 20). The flight did not materialise, and he is awaiting refund.

Like Akhil and Santosh, hundreds are knocking at the doors of travel agents and airlines for the refund of tickets booked to the U.S., Europe, Australia, and in the domestic sector before the lockdown started in March 25.

The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), an aviation consultancy, estimates that airlines owe nearly $500 million, which translates into ₹3,787 crore as per the current exchange rate, in refunds.

Following protests from flyers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had asked airlines to refund fares to those who booked tickets during the initial lockdown period and for travel within the period when flights remained suspended.

Hundreds whose flights were cancelled during the lockdown and those who had booked tickets like Akhil and Santosh have not got any respite. Most airlines have offered a credit shell for cancelled bookings, which passengers can later redeem against flight tickets, instead of a full refund. In the domestic sector, it is 90 days and one year for international travel. “I had decided to shelve the plans to migrate. The airline should return the fare in cash,” Akhil said.

AIYF State secretary Mahesh Kakkath is also trying to get refund from an Indian carrier for a ticket booked from Kannur to Hyderabad in March.

K.V. Muralidharan, president, Kerala Association of Travel Agents, said the DGCA directive for refunds was to help foreign carriers as they were the main defaulters. “Those who had booked tickets in advance are the worst hit”.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has initiated steps to refund fares to those who had cancelled tickets. “It will take two to three weeks,” airline sources said.