Long queue of companies makes third phase expansion imperative as Infopark Kochi turns 20

The proposed third phase expansion of Infopark Kochi, which is set to turn 20 on November 1, has not come a day early with around 127 companies waiting to lease space at the start of this year as the second phase of the premier IT hub remains fully leased out.

Out of the total built-up space of 9.20 million sq ft of Infoparks Kerala, 8.40 million sq ft is spread out across two phases of Infopark Kochi. The Infopark Kochi campuses house 382 IT/IT-enabled Service companies accounting for 63,415 employees. ‘Jyothirmaya’, a Special Economic Zone building owned by Infopark, also remains fully occupied.

“Phase 3 expansion of the Infopark Kochi is long overdue and should be taken up at the earliest. In fact, during the Nava Kerala Sadas, we had submitted a memorandum suggesting land pooling for future expansion. Kochi is by far the fastest-growing IT hub in Kerala with a long queue of companies on the waiting list. It is imperative that the expansion is undertaken on a war footing,” said Anish Panthalani, president, Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees.

There are five co-developer projects, including one private campus each of Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services, and IT infrastructure facilities by Lulu Group, Brigade Group and Carnival Group that are operational in Infopark Kochi Phase 1. The second phase features four co-developer projects, including one private campus each of Cognizant and Claysys, and IT infrastructure by Trans Asia and Sunya Ek. ‘Inspire’ by Caspian Tech Park, a non-Special Economic Zone building by co-developer Caspian Tech Parks, is also nearing completion.

The Infopark Kochi Phase 2 is spread over a 125-acre campus with a built-up space of 1.74 million sq ft. About 11,000 employees are employed across 145 IT/ITeS companies.

The construction of flexible workspaces across six floors of Ernakulam South metro station following a pact between Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Infopark Kochi is also fast progressing. This will include premium, co-working workspaces, which would be available to a diverse clientele including multi-national companies, gig workers and women professionals. The workspaces are likely to be more attractive and accessible owing to their strategic location facilitating multi transportation options.