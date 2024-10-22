GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Long queue of companies makes third phase expansion imperative as Infopark Kochi turns 20

Out of the total built-up space of 9.20 million sq ft of Infoparks Kerala, 8.40 million sq ft is spread out across two phases of Infopark Kochi

Published - October 22, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen
‘Jyothirmaya’, a Special Economic Zone building owned by Infopark, also remains fully occupied. File photo

‘Jyothirmaya’, a Special Economic Zone building owned by Infopark, also remains fully occupied. File photo

The proposed third phase expansion of Infopark Kochi, which is set to turn 20 on November 1, has not come a day early with around 127 companies waiting to lease space at the start of this year as the second phase of the premier IT hub remains fully leased out.

Out of the total built-up space of 9.20 million sq ft of Infoparks Kerala, 8.40 million sq ft is spread out across two phases of Infopark Kochi. The Infopark Kochi campuses house 382 IT/IT-enabled Service companies accounting for 63,415 employees. ‘Jyothirmaya’, a Special Economic Zone building owned by Infopark, also remains fully occupied.

“Phase 3 expansion of the Infopark Kochi is long overdue and should be taken up at the earliest. In fact, during the Nava Kerala Sadas, we had submitted a memorandum suggesting land pooling for future expansion. Kochi is by far the fastest-growing IT hub in Kerala with a long queue of companies on the waiting list. It is imperative that the expansion is undertaken on a war footing,” said Anish Panthalani, president, Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees.

Infopark Kochi likely to sign land pooling pact with GCDA for Phase-III expansion

There are five co-developer projects, including one private campus each of Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services, and IT infrastructure facilities by Lulu Group, Brigade Group and Carnival Group that are operational in Infopark Kochi Phase 1. The second phase features four co-developer projects, including one private campus each of Cognizant and Claysys, and IT infrastructure by Trans Asia and Sunya Ek. ‘Inspire’ by Caspian Tech Park, a non-Special Economic Zone building by co-developer Caspian Tech Parks, is also nearing completion.

The Infopark Kochi Phase 2 is spread over a 125-acre campus with a built-up space of 1.74 million sq ft. About 11,000 employees are employed across 145 IT/ITeS companies.

The construction of flexible workspaces across six floors of Ernakulam South metro station following a pact between Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Infopark Kochi is also fast progressing. This will include premium, co-working workspaces, which would be available to a diverse clientele including multi-national companies, gig workers and women professionals. The workspaces are likely to be more attractive and accessible owing to their strategic location facilitating multi transportation options.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Related Topics

public works & infrastructure / Kochi / computing and information technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.