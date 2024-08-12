Long-delayed wetland restoration to get under way at Kunhimangalam in Kannur

The scenic wetlands of Kunhimangalam, once a thriving ecosystem brimming with mangroves, are set to undergo a significant restoration process starting August 12 (Monday). This decision, aimed at reviving the natural state of over 10 acres of wetland in the 14th ward of Kunhimangalam Panchayat, follows a protracted legal battle and mounting public pressure led by environmental activists.

The restoration plan was finalised during a recent meeting attended by key stakeholders, including the Kunhimangalam grama panchayat secretary, Payyannur tehsildar, Forest department officials, the village officer, and representatives of the landowner. It was agreed that the soil and construction debris, which were illegally dumped in the wetland, would be removed using earthmoving machinery and tipper lorries. The members have assured that the restoration will be carried out with strict adherence to environmental regulations, aiming to restore the wetland to its former glory.

Controversy surrounding the wetland

The controversy surrounding this wetland began when environmentalist P.P. Rajan brought attention to the illegal filling of the area with construction debris, earth, and other waste materials. These actions were in blatant violation of the Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The Poruni fields and Kaipadu areas of Thamaramkulangara village, which fall under the Kunhimangalam Panchayat, were among the worst affected, with thick mangroves being cleared and the land filled with garbage, including plastic waste from demolished buildings.

Rajan’s relentless efforts to protect the wetlands led him to file a petition with the Kerala High Court. He argued that the area, which lies within the CRZ-1A and CRZ-1B zones according to the Coastal Zone Management Plan of Kerala, is a No Development Zone due to its proximity to the Pullancode river and its location in an intertidal zone. Despite a stop memo issued by the Village Officer and Deputy Tehsildar in 2022, illegal activities continued unabated, with no significant action taken by the authorities to halt the destruction.

Supervisory team

In response to Rajan’s petition, the High Court took serious note of the violations and ordered the District Collector to form a supervisory team comprising officials from the State Wetland Authority, Forest Department, and revenue department. This team was tasked with inspecting the site and submitting a report. The court subsequently ordered to remove the constructed roads and also mandated the cultivating at least three times of mangroves in the area to help revive the ecological balance. Court also directed that the expenditure to carry out the activities shall be met by the landonwers.

However, despite the court’s orders, no concrete action was taken for nearly a year. It was only after Rajan brought the matter back to the High Court’s attention that the Panchayat and other concerned officials decided to convene and enforce the restoration of the land now.

Speaking on the broader issue of wetland destruction, Rajan highlighted that the illegal conversion of paddy fields and wetlands by dumping debris and earth is a widespread problem across the district.

He emphasized that while the violations in Kunhimangalam Panchayat were checked due to its CRZ status, similar illegal activities continue unchecked in other regions, often with the tacit approval of local authorities and government bodies.

