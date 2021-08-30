Lokame Tharavadu provides mental relaxation: UN official

ALAPPUZHA

30 August 2021 17:57 IST

People stressed by COVID-19 can benefit by seeing the art expo: Muralee Thummarukudy

Lokame Tharavadu (the world is one family), a contemporary art exhibition, facilitates mental relaxation for the people who live in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muralee Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction at United Nations Environment Programme has said.

He was speaking after visiting the exhibition venues in Alappuzha recently.

Advertising

Advertising

“Opportunities for mental relaxation are essential for the people who live in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lokame Tharavadu gives us such an opportunity. The vast spaces in which the exhibition is held allow people to move freely and enjoy the works directly without COVID-19 worries,” Mr. Thummarukudy said.

The show, being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation with the support of the State government, exhibits the works of 267 Malayali artists, including 56 women.

“Art in various mediums such as paintings, sculptures, installations, videos are exhibited here. Lokame Tharavadu is a model for the world to show how we can create space for artists,” Mr. Thummarukudy said.

Curated by Bose Krishnamachari, the core idea of the exhibition, the world is one family, is drawn from the verses of a Malayalam poem written by Vallathol Narayana Menon, which appeals to the universal spirit of humanity. The exhibition invokes the power of art to revive and resurrect the dejected human spirit.