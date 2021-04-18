‘Lokame Tharavadu’ launched in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

18 April 2021 22:54 IST

Works of 267 Malayali artists on show

‘Lokame Tharavadu’ (The world is one family), a contemporary art show featuring the works of 267 Malayali artists opened here on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by a group of artists including curator Bose Krishnamachari through the lighting of a ceremonial lamp in a function held at New Model Society building here.

Speaking at the event writer N.S. Madhavan, citing the example of Bilbao, a city in Spain that revived its prospects after the second world war through the Guggenheim Museum of modern and contemporary art, said art was always instrumental in rejuvenating cities.

Being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, the nearly two-and-a-half-month-long event is held across five different heritage venues in Alappuzha – The Kerala State Coir Corporation, New Model Society Building, Port Museum, Eastern Produce Company Ltd and William Goodacre and Sons Pvt Ltd – and one in Ernakulam, The Durbar Hall Art Gallery.

The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entry to the venues of ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ is restricted through colour tokens. In a day, only 75 tokens will be issued in each venue limiting the total number of visitors who can visit the exhibition to 325.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, CPI (M) Politburo member M.A. Baby, A.M. Ariff, MP, Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj, Alappuzha District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeswari attended.