‘Lokame Tharavadu is reviving Alappuzha’s heritage’

Ben Wang, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre, Chennai, at the ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ exhibition in Alappuzha on Monday.

ALAPPUZHA

27 September 2021 20:47 IST

Delegates from Taiwan visit Lokame Tharavadu

The contemporary art exhibition ‘Lokame Tharavadu' is helping to revive the heritage of Alappuzha, writer N.S. Madhavan has said.

Mr. Madhavan visited the art exhibition being held across seven venues in Alappuzha.

Advertising

Advertising

“The exhibition is also a revival of Alappuzha itself. This is because Alappuzha has a lot of dilapidated buildings and it is a matter of pride for Lokame Tharavadu to turn them into such beautiful exhibition spaces,” he said.

On the exhibition he said, “Malayalis have a long tradition of visual experiences. Lokame Tharavadu is a show that made me realise that it is still very strongly rooted. With the participation of so many artists, it is clear that everyone’s roots are in one place. There has never been a show like this anywhere else,” Mr. Madhavan said.

He said that it was a complex task to present the works of 267 artists in an art exhibition.

“In addition to the fact that it’s achieved, we can see the great efforts of the artists and their resurgence, in the time of COVID-19, in the paintings and artworks exhibited here,” he said.

Meanwhile, delegates from Taiwan visited Lokame Tharavadu on Monday.

Ben Wang, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), Chennai termed the show ‘absolutely amazing.’

“It is impressive. Kerala is a place where there is a unique tradition and rich culture. And you have many brilliant artists. Kerala will become the most famous tourist destination through this show. I want to come here again,” Mr. Wang said.

Susan Cheng, Deputy Director-General of TECC said that she got an idea about Kerala culture and life after visiting Lokame Tharavadu.

The exhibition is being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation with the support of the State government. The show will last till November 30, 2021.