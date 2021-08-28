‘Lokame Tharavadu expo a game-changer for Alappuzha’

The contemporary art show exhibits works of 267 artists

Contemporary art exhibition ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ is a game-changer and will play an important role in the growth of Alappuzha district, said V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism), on Saturday.

Mr. Venu, along with his wife Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government Department, and their son Sabarinath, visited the art exhibition being held across five venues here on the day.

"While examining the history of every destination, we can find the presence of a unique event. We will realise the importance of this art exhibition in the years to come. Earlier, the State government had planned some projects other than art that were incorporated in various heritage sites. But Lokame Tharavadu proves that these spaces are also a good venue for art. If it is a place for contemporary art now, it will be one for performing arts in the coming days," said Mr. Venu.

He appreciated exhibition curator Bose Krishnamachari for putting on display a wide range of works of international quality.

The show, being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation with the support of the State government, exhibits the works of 267 artists, including 56 women, who trace their origins to Kerala. The show was first inaugurated on April 18 this year but had to be closed in May due to the pandemic. It was reopened to the public on August 14 and is set to go on till September 30.

In view of the lockdown imposed by the State government, there will be no show on Sunday. All the five venues — the Kerala State Coir Corporation, New Model Society Building, Port Museum, Eastern Produce Company Ltd, and William Goodacre and Sons Pvt. Ltd. — will be reopened on Monday and the exhibition will continue in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol, organisers said. The Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi is also hosting the show.