Lokame Tharavadu art show gets to a start

ALAPPUZHA

19 April 2021 20:33 IST

Paintings, sculptures, video art, installations by 267 Malayali artists on display

‘Lokame Tharavadu’ (the world is one family), a contemporary art show featuring 267 Malayali artists, began on Monday. Due to restrictions imposed by the district administration in view of the COVID-19 situation, the entry to venues where the exhibition is being held was curtailed to two hours on the first day.

Organisers said the exhibition would be opened to visitors for four hours in the afternoon from April 20 to 23. Visitors would be able to view the exhibition between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the days.

Entry

The entry to the five venues of ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ is restricted through colour tokens. Only 75 tokens will be issued in each venue each day. Children below 10 years, those above 60 years and pregnant women are not allowed.

Venues

Being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, the nearly two-and-a-half-month event is being held across five venues in Alappuzha. The venues are the Kerala State Coir Corporation, New Model Society Building, Port Museum, Eastern Produce Company Ltd. and William Goodacre and Sons Pvt. Ltd. Another venue is the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.

Among the creative works on display are paintings, sculptures, video art, installations and so on.

The exhibition is part of the government’s efforts to reach out to the art community in these trying times. It is curated by artist and curator Bose Krishnamachari.