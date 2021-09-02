‘Lokame Tharavadu’ art exhibition extended till November 30

It will help revive the art scene in State, says Minister

‘Lokame Tharavadu’, a contemporary art exhibition conducted by the Kochi Biennale Foundation at venues part of the Alappuzha Heritage Project and in Kochi, has been extended till November 30.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the exhibition would help revive the art scene, grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the State.

Mr. Riyas said the decision to extend the exhibition was taken considering the public opinion. The ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ exhibition gives confidence to artists and the public during the difficult time, the Minister said.

The art show was first inaugurated on April 18 but had to be closed in May considering the rise in COVID-19 cases. It was reopened to the public on August 14 and was supposed to end on September 30.

The show exhibits the works of 267 artists including 56 women who trace their origins to Kerala.