Loka Kerala Sabha: Govt. to create self-help groups, cooperatives to help emigrants who have returned, says CM

The State government is planning to create self-help groups and cooperatives by convening ‘pravasi gramasabhas’ in connection with programmes aimed at the rehabilitation of returned emigrants, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

The government also aims to hold a global investors’ meet in January 2025 to attract investment to the State, Mr. Vijayan said, addressing the valedictory session of the 2024 Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS).

Responding to suggestions that emerged during the two-day LKS sessions, Mr. Vijayan said that the government will examine a proposal to create a Pravasi Mission modelled on the Kudumbashree Mission.

Once the proposed NoRKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) Insurance scheme turns a reality, the long-pending demand for a comprehensive insurance scheme for non-resident Keralites (NRKs) will be met, he said.

On the proposed global investors’ meet, Mr. Vijayan said that the new industries policy was designed to draw more investment to the State. The government is eyeing investments in 22 priority sectors by ensuring attractive incentives to potential investors.

Responding to suggestions from LKS delegates, Mr. Vijayan said that the government will consider a proposal to create agencies of NRL angel investors for supporting start-ups.

Branding Kerala

The Kerala Kalamandalam will hold shows in different countries to showcase Kerala and its vibrant art and culture. The first show will be held in the U.S., Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. The Kalamandalam has drawn up plans for holding shows, which feature workshops and seminars, that extend to up to five days. The State Government will also take steps to create the opportunity for studying Kerala art forms online.

