Loka Kerala Sabha from January 1

Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) from 47 countries, representing all continents, and 21 Indian States will participate in the three-day Loka Kerala Sabha of 2020 commencing in the State capital on January 1.

Besides, experts from various walks of life from all over the world have been invited to participate in the deliberations at the biennial event aimed to ensure NoRKs’ participation in the development of Kerala and find solutions for issues faced by them in their residing countries and back home.

Governor Arif Mohamed Khan will inaugurate the second edition of the sabha at a function to be presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Nishagandhi Auditorium.

CM to present paper

The two-day deliberations will commence on January 2 with the Chief Minister presenting the approach paper at the meeting to be held at the legislative complex.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said 58 new members had been added to the 351-member Loka Kerala Sabha as one-third of the members would retire after two years.

The role of NoRKs in the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and effective use of investments of the NoRKs for the State’s development will come up for discussion at the meet, he said.

Reports of the seven regional conferences and that of the standing committee on the eight recommendations made on the basis of the suggestions at the first edition will come up on January 3. A legislation for making the Loka Kerala Sabha a permanent feature will come up for discussion at the meeting. A draft Bill in this regard will be presented at the meeting on January 1.

Already, the sabha’s secretariat has started functioning at the NoRKA headquarters at Thycaud here. Cultural programmes, media seminar, NoRKs film festival, flower show, and a literary meet will be held as part of the meet.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the renovated R.Sankaranarayanan Thampy members’ lounge at the Assembly on Saturday. The Loka Kerala Sabha session will be held here.

The 693-seat hall is equipped with 4K high definition screen, echo-proof sound systems, plush seats, and other facilities. Separate galleries for officials and media have also been arranged.