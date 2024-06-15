Loka Kerala Sabha expresses solidarity with people of Palestine

The Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) convened by the Kerala government has passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The resolution urges Israel to withdraw from the destructive war. On the occasion, a keffiyeh from the Palestinian embassy was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and a Palestine flag to Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

The resolution in support of Palestine was one of ten resolutions passed by the LKS, which saw its fourth edition in 2024. First organised in 2018, the LKS is described by the Kerala Government as a “common platform for Keralites living across the globe”.

Through a separate resolution, the LKS urged the Union government to frame a comprehensive legislation on emigration in the context of the Kuwait building blaze that claimed numerous lives. The law, it said, should cover aspects such as workplace and accommodation.

Two other resolutions passed at the LKS wanted the Union government to formulate projects for ensuring the job security of expatriates and safe working conditions for domestic workers.

Resolutions were also passed seeking “timely amendments” to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), appointment of legal attaches in foreign countries for providing legal assistance to NRKs, and regulating private recruitment agencies in the higher education sector to prevent exploitation and fraud.

