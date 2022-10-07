Loka Kerala Sabha Europe-U.K. regional meet on October 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Europe-U.K. regional conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a common platform for expatriate Keralites, at St. James Court Hotel in London on October 9.

The function is at 1.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). The conference aspires to harness the expertise and global experience of non-resident Keralites for the State’s development. A government release said the meeting would also discuss expanding the role of the sabha in various sectors in Kerala, including education and agriculture.

The delegates are a cross-section of Keralites with proficiency in various fields, including health. The student community is also represented at the conference. The aim is to build a new Kerala fuelled by a knowledge-based economy. The meeting will also discuss the challenges faced by migrants while settling and making themselves a name in foreign realms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Planning Commission vice chairperson V.K. Ramachandran, NORKA-Roots vice chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan, State Planning Board member K. Ravi Raman and NORKA-Roots director M. Anirudhan will lead the discussions.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Health Minister Veena George, NORKA Principal Secretary Suman Billa; Officer on Special Duty, New Delhi, Venu Rajamony; NORK-Roots vice chairman M.A. Yousouf Ali, directors Ravi Pillai, Azad Moopan, O.V. Mustapha, C.V. Rappai and J.K. Menon, CEO K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri and general manager Ajith Kolassery are part of the Kerala delegation.