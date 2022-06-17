Loka Kerala Sabha delegates call for curricula upgrade

The delegates of the 3 rd Loka Kerala Sabha have called for upgrading school and higher education curricula in the State to attain its ambition of a knowledge economy.

Many participants who took part in a session on ‘The possibilities of migrant population’s involvement in creating a knowledge economy’ also felt that the lack of soft skills among Keralite job aspirants were impeding their career prospects.

Lishar Peedikayil, a U.S.-based IT product manager, urged the government to introduce lessons in artificial intelligence (AI) in the State syllabus from the high school level. The CBSE had introduced AI in its curriculum having realised its importance. The fourth industrial revolution was being driven by the emergence of AI, data science, and other such advanced areas of study, he said.

Shiju Prabhakaran, a human resource (HR) consultant in Nigeria, flayed the inadequate communication skills that held many qualified professionals from expressing their knowledge and talents abroad.

Echoing the view, George Abraham, a former chief technology officer of the United Nations, said candidates from the State were often found to lack confidence and were unable to articulate their views. He added universities in Kerala must emulate those in other States to collaborate with top institutions. The government could also tap the potential of a pool of retired professors of Malayali origin from across the world, he said.

Another delegate flagged the lack of industrial experience held by a section of engineering college teachers. The teaching community must be exposed to the practices of the industry to equip their students with the necessary technical know-how in their respective fields. Students must also be permitted to pursue internships in various companies as part of their curriculum, she said.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan, who moderated the session, said the Statewide survey being undertaken to identify job seekers in the State would be completed by July 15. The government intended to link them with job providers and provide skill training for those who found it necessary to improve their job prospects.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil were also present during the session.