Lok Sabha polls: Voter Helpline app to help voters access information

April 18, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the polling day for the Lok Sabha election approaches, voters can use the Voter Helpline app of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to access a wide range of information regarding the elections, including the voters’ list, the candidates, and the results. Voter Helpline can be dowloaded from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The app is designed to connect the ECI to the voters and to ensure that the latter have relevant information regarding the elections at their fingertips, said Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala.

Voters can also use the mobile app, among other things, to file applications to remove names from the voters’ list, track the status of the application, and also make corrections.

