GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls: Thiruvananthapuram district all set for Lok Sabha polls

April 25, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements are in place for Friday’s Lok Sabha polls in the district, District Collector Geromic George said on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram district, which has two Lok Sabha constituencies, has a voting strength of 28,27,338 voters.

Of this, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency accounts for 14,30,531 voters, which includes 7,41317 women, 6,89,155 men and 59 transgender voters. Attingal Constituency has, in all, 13,96,807 voters. women voters number 7,43,223, male voters 6,53,549 and transgender voters, 35.

In all 19 candidates are in the fray in the district, including 12 in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and seven in Attingal.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Of the 2,730 polling booths in the district, 1,307 are in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and 1,423 in Attingal.

As part of the security arrangements, webcasting has been arranged in all polling booths in the district. Election officials had identified 134 sensitive booths in the district, which include 125 in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Mr. George, who visited the distribution centre for polling materials at St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, on Thursday morning, urged all voters in the district to cast their votes without fail on Friday.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.