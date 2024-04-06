Lok Sabha polls: theme song released in Thiruvananthapuram district

April 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

District Collector Geromic George released the theme song for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in the district on Saturday in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The theme song has been composed by the students of the Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram.

Assistant Collector Akhil V. Menon, who is the SVEEP nodal officer, and Deputy Collector (Election) Sudheesh R. were also present.

Arrangements reviewed

Poll observers on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in the Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies in the district.

The Collector, who is the District Election Officer, explained the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the elections.

The general observers, expenditure observers, and the police observer for the two constituencies were present in the meeting.

Rajeev Ranjan and Ashish Joshi, the general obsevers for the Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively, expenditure observers Ravi Kant Kumar Choudhary (Attingal constituency) and Manav Bansal (Thiruvananthapuram) and Rajeev Swaroop, the police observer for both the constituencies, reviewed the arrangements.

