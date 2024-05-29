ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: review of counting day arrangements held

Published - May 29, 2024 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A review of the arrangements for the June 4 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on Wednesday.

Mr. Kaul said all arrangements, including the posting of personnel for counting, are in place for the counting of votes and declaration of the results without delay.

Entry to the counting centre will be restricted. Counting officials and agents will be issued identity cards. A list of the electronic voting machines (EVM) that are taken up for counting in each stage will be made available to the candidates.

Kerala has recorded a turnout of 71.27% in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

In all, 707 additional returning officers will be posted for the counting of postal votes. The first and second rounds of training for the counting personnel were completed on May 22-23 and May 28. The final session will be held on June 1.

The review also covered the strong rooms in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies where the EVMs are stored and the security arrangements. The first security cordon, which begins within 100 metres of the strong rooms, is manned by the State police. The second and third cordons are respectively managed by the State Armed Police Force and the Central Armed Police Force units. The strong rooms are also under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

