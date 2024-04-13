GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls: proper authorisation mandatory for campaign vehicles, warns Chief Electoral Officer

Candidates required to report the details of vehicles used in their campaign to election expenditure monitors

April 13, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles should not be used for election campaigning without proper authorisation, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, Sanjay Kaul has said.

Unauthorised use of vehicles for campaigning will be considered a violation. All vehicles used for campaigning must be registered with the District Election Officer, who must issue permissions specifying the registration number, date of permission, candidate’s name, and campaign area. The permit should be displayed prominently on the vehicle’s windshield.

Candidates are also required to report the details of vehicles used in their campaign to the election expenditure monitors. If a vehicle authorised for the use of one candidate is used by another, the permission will be revoked, and the vehicle will be seized, Mr. Kaul said.

The permission should be obtained directly from the CEO for vehicles used in State-wide campaigns. Each party is allowed a maximum of five vehicles. Mr. Kaul requested all political parties to cooperate and follow the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India for ensuring a free and fair poll.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.