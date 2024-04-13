Lok Sabha polls: proper authorisation mandatory for campaign vehicles, warns Chief Electoral Officer

April 13, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vehicles should not be used for election campaigning without proper authorisation, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, Sanjay Kaul has said.

Unauthorised use of vehicles for campaigning will be considered a violation. All vehicles used for campaigning must be registered with the District Election Officer, who must issue permissions specifying the registration number, date of permission, candidate’s name, and campaign area. The permit should be displayed prominently on the vehicle’s windshield.

Candidates are also required to report the details of vehicles used in their campaign to the election expenditure monitors. If a vehicle authorised for the use of one candidate is used by another, the permission will be revoked, and the vehicle will be seized, Mr. Kaul said.

The permission should be obtained directly from the CEO for vehicles used in State-wide campaigns. Each party is allowed a maximum of five vehicles. Mr. Kaul requested all political parties to cooperate and follow the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India for ensuring a free and fair poll.