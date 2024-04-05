Lok Sabha polls: nominations of 16 candidates rejected in Thiruvananthapuram district

April 05, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The nominations of nine candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency and seven in the Attingal constituency were rejected on Friday after a scrutiny by election officials ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

Thiruvananthapuram constituency currently has 13 candidates and Attingal, seven. The final list of candidates will be published after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations end on April 8.

The nominations of the following candidates have been declared valid in Thiruvananthapuram constituency: Pannian Raveendran (LDF), Shashi Tharoor (UDF), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP), Rajendran S. (BSP), Mini S. (SUCI [Communist]), and independents Christopher Shaju, Susheelan S., Jenifar J. Russell, Subi S.M., Mohanan D., Nishanth G. Raj, Shashi S. and Shine Lal.

The rejected nomination papers included that of Shirly John, wife of CSI Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam.

In the Attingal constituency, the nominations of Adoor Prakash (UDF), V. Joy (LDF), V. Muraleedharan (BJP), Surabhi S. (BSP), and independents Prakash S., Prakash P.L. and Santhosh K. were declared valid.

