Lok Sabha polls: nomination filed by 86 candidates in Kerala rejected after scrutiny

April 05, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The number of candidates comes down to 204. Final list will be published after deadline for withdrawal of nominations ends on April 8

The Hindu Bureau

Nomination papers filed by 86 candidates were rejected in the scrutiny held on Friday for the April 26 Lok Sabha Elections in the State.

This has brought down the number of candidates to 204, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said. The final list of candidates will be published once the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers ends on April 8, Mr. Kaul said.

As many as 290 candidates had filed nomination papers in Kerala when the deadline for filing the papers ended on Thursday.

Highest in Kottayam

At the moment, Kottayam has the highest number of candidates (14) followed by Thiruvananthapuram (13), Kozhikode (13) and Kannur (12).

The constituency-wise number of current candidates (number of rejected candidates in brackets): Thiruvananthapuram 13 (rejected 9), Attingal 7(7), Kollam 12(3), Pathanamthitta 8(2), Mavelikara 10(4), Alappuzha 11(3), Kottayam 14(3), Idukki 8(4), Ernakulam 10(4), Chalakudy 12(1), Thrissur 10(5), Alathur 5(3), Palakkad 11(5), Ponnani 8(12), Malappuram 10(4), Wayanad 10(2), Kozhikode 13( 2), Vadakara 11(3), Kannur 12(6), Kasaragod 9(4).

