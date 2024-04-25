Lok Sabha polls: list of ID proofs that can be used

April 25, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Voters can use any of the following documents as proof of identity to vote in the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI); Aadhaar card; PAN card; Unique Disability ID (UDID) card; Service Identity Card; pPassbook with photo issued by bank/post office; health insurance smart card (Ministry of Labour); driving licence; passport; smart card issued by Registrar General of India under the National Population Register (NPR); pension document with photo; official identity card issued to MP/MLA/MLC; or MGNREGA job card.