Lok Sabha polls: General Observers, Police Observer arrive in Thiruvananthapuram

April 04, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The General Observers and the Police Observer for the Lok Sabha polls in the district have arrived. Rajeev Ranjan is the General Obsever for the Attingal constituency and Ashish Joshi, the observer for Thiruvananthapuram.

Rajeev Swaroop is the Police Observer for both the constituencies in the district. Mr. Ranjan’s office is at Room 305 at the Government Guest House, Thycaud. He can be contacted on 9188925515, genobsatl2024@gmail.com.

Mr. Joshi has his office at Room A-204, A Block, district collectorate. The visiting time is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. He can be contacted on 9188925514, genobstvm2024@gmail.com.

Mr. Swaroop has his office at Room 303, Government Guest House, Thycaud. He can be contacted at 9188925516, polobstvm2024@gmail.com.