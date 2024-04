April 11, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A quiz contest will be organised for the public in connection with the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has said. The first phase of the contest will be held across the six corporations from April 15 to April 20. The final round for the winners will be held at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on April 23. The contest will primarily cover topics related to the elections, including history and politics. For details, contact: 8714817833.