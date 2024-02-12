ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo to visit Kerala on Feb. 13

February 12, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo will arrive in the State on Tuesday to review the arrangements for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He will hold discussions with Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul and ADGP (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar, who is also State Police Nodal Officer at 12 noon.

He will then meet officers of various Central agencies. This meeting will be attended by representatives of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, State Goods and Services Department, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Railway protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Coast Guard, Reserve Bank of India and the State Level Bankers’ Committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhadoo will hold a meeting with District Collectors and District Police Chiefs at 2.45 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US