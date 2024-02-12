GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo to visit Kerala on Feb. 13

February 12, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo will arrive in the State on Tuesday to review the arrangements for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He will hold discussions with Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul and ADGP (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar, who is also State Police Nodal Officer at 12 noon.

He will then meet officers of various Central agencies. This meeting will be attended by representatives of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, State Goods and Services Department, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Railway protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Coast Guard, Reserve Bank of India and the State Level Bankers’ Committee.

Mr. Bhadoo will hold a meeting with District Collectors and District Police Chiefs at 2.45 p.m.

