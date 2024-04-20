Lok Sabha polls | 2.09 lakh complaints related to poll code violations filed via cVIGIL app so far in Kerala

April 20, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With less than a week to go for the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, the number of complaints related to model code of conduct violations lodged via the Election Commission’s cVIGIL app has risen to a little over 2.09 lakh.

In all, 2,09,661 complaints were filed after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16 up till April 20, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on Saturday. Of this, action was taken on 2,06,152 complaints.

The vast majority of complaints dealt with use of unauthorised banners and banners. Election officials received 1,83,842 complaints under this category. As many as 10,999 complaints were related to property defacement.

Election posters lacking mandatory information regarding the publisher prompted 4,446 complaints and unauthorised use of vehicles for election-related activities 296.

Other complaints are as follows; distribution of money (19), distribution of liquor (52), distribution of gifts (36), display of weapons (150), hate speech (39) and use of speakers beyond the authorised hours (23).

Mr. Kaul said prompt action was taken on complaints filed through the cVIGIL app. The cVIGIL app could be downloaded from Google Playstore.

Mr. Kaul said only photographs of model code violations taken by the complainant in person could be uploaded via the app. Forwarded photos of alleged violations were not accepted. This restriction had been imposed to avoid fake complaints.

